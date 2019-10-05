Pixel 4 will be available on all major U.S. carriers as AT&T enters the mix

While the first Pixel phone was a Verizon exclusive, Google managed to get its phones in more and more carriers’ line-ups. The Pixel 3 last year was available on Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, and this year, the Pixel 4 is expected to have the widest carrier availability among all.

PhoneArena was tipped of an internal memo that strongly suggests that the Pixel 4 this year will be available on AT&T as well, expanding the number of major U.S. carriers to four. With such a strong carrier push and presence, the Pixel 4 is getting rid of another speed bump in its path to success, which was scarcity in its previous availability.

Just how exactly will the Pixel 4 compete with other devices in carrier line-ups, like the Apples and Samsungs, is yet unknown, as it will largely depend on the price and features, but we do know we should expect some stellar camera performance.