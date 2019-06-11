Pixel 4 renders suggest iPhone 11-like square camera arrangement

Remember those alleged Google Pixel 4 renders from a month ago? Forget them, as a new set of Pixel 4 renders totally contradicts everything we’ve seen so far, with a twist of taking a page out of Apple’s alleged 2019 iPhone 11 design.

What you see above and below is allegedly the upcoming Pixel 4, with a square camera bump on the back. Why these renders are so dark is anyone’s guess, and it makes it difficult to see whether there will be a notch or not at the top of the phone, though the report hints that last year’s notch will be carrier over.

However, the report claims that the renders were made based on the device’s schematics, with the note that these schematics are early ones, so the final product may differ.

The square camera arrangement will house “at least two cameras […], if not three”, the report suggests. A fingerprint scanner is not present in the form of a physical button or region on the back, which suggests that this year, the Pixel 4 might have an in-display unit.

No 3.5mm headphone jack port is visible, and the speakers seem to be relocated to the bottom, unlike the front firing units on the current model. In terms of internals, the report suggests the presence of the Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6GB of RAM.