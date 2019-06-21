Pixel 4 renders suggest Mint Green and white versions

There were several Pixel 4 leaks that we’ve seen until Google itself decided to put an end to speculation and leak the phone on its Twitter account. We’ve since heard reports talking about the possible dimensions of the two phones, but it is only now that we get a chance to look at another color, since all we’ve seen was black. Today’s leak brings us two additional colors: white and mint green.

We advise you to treat all of this with a little bit of skepticism, as there’s no way in verifying the veracity of the renders. Furthermore, one of the images of the white Pixel has the camera arrangement all wrong on the back.

That being said, we’re seeing pretty much what we’ve seen before, but in a different color for the phones and the power button. These images clearly don’t originate from Google, and, until we can corroborate them with other renders or reports, we’ll just leave it at that.