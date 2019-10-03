Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures demoed in leaked tutorial video

The upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have an extra bit of hardware on the top bezel: the Project Soli radar. It will allow users to control some aspects of their phones using gestures, without the need to touch the screen or the device. This is something other manufacturers have also experimented with, from LG to, more recently, Huawei.

The folks over at 9to5google are continuing their slew of Pixel 4 leaks by publishing this Motion Sense gesture tutorial, broken down by actions, with the full video at the bottom. From silencing alarms, phone calls, to skipping songs, these will all be possible by a wave of a hand.

While future Pixel 4 owners will be able to disable Motion Sense, there will be some regions where this feature won’t be available. As a matter of fact, at the moment of writing this post, Motion Sense is only going to be available in 38 countries.

Check out the videos below, and let us know if you find any of these useful to the point you couldn’t live without.

Pixel 4 Motion Sense: Silencing the alarm

Pixel 4 Motion Sense: Silencing an incoming phone call

Pixel 4 Motion Sense: Control YouTube Music

Pixel 4 Motion Sense: Full promo video