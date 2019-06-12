Pixel 4 leak contradicts previous rumors, has S10+-like oval punch-hole

If you weren’t confused enough by all the conflicting Google Pixel 4 rumors, here’s a recent bit to think about. In complete contradiction with the recently leaked renders, an alleged set of live images of the Pixel 4 brings back the Galaxy S10+-like oval punch hole for the display.

The device is reportedly claimed to be the Pixel 4, and it is apparently in a cameo case to protect its aspect from prying eyes. The bezels seems to be smaller and, since there’s no notch, the front firing speaker, as per the report, is gone, with the device only featuring a down-firing bottom speaker.

There’s also a chance that this is the Pixel 4 XL, and that the renders we’ve recently seen are of the Pixel 4. Google has been known to adopt different approaches when it comes to its two devices.

Also keep in mind that, as per previous reports suggested, Google has several design teams in place for the Pixel 4, and we might be looking at one of the iterations, which might or might not get the final approval.