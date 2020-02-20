Android 11’s first developer Preview is out now. And even though Google has revealed an exhaustive list of changes, enthusiasts have discovered a tonne of more exciting features. One of them is the arrival of a new Motion Sense aerial gesture for the Pixel 4.

Showcased by the folks over at XDA-Developers on video, Pixel 4 users can now play or pause a song by just imitating a tap gesture in the air over the phone’s Soli sensor. Here’s how the new gesture works:

Earlier, Pixel 4 users could only change tracks by waving their hand over the phone. But this is the first developer preview we are talking about. Additional hidden features will be uncovered as more developers get onboard the testing train and new builds are released over the next few months.

