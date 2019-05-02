Leak reveals Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL price, additional details

The 64GB Pixel 3a will start at $399, while the 64GB Pixel 3a XL will start at $479, according to a recent leak which tries to address some of the few unknown things about the phones. We know Google will officially unveil these budget Pixel devices on May 7, at its 2019 Google I/O conference, and now, if the information in the leak is accurate, we also know how much they will cost.

The leak also reveals the name of the color for the purple Pixel 3a we’ve seen leaked recently: it will be called “Purple-ish”. The color name appears printed on an alleged retail package, which also reveals the display size for the smaller phone at 5.6-inches.

While other details were shared, like the plastic as the material of choice for the chassis, down-firing speaker, and 3.5mm headphone jack port, specs were not revealed. However, previous rumors talked about a lower-range Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 3,000mAh battery.