Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL fully leaks ahead of launch, specs and renders

Google I/O 2019 kicks off today, May 7, and a recent leak, containing high-quality renders and a full spec sheet have been leaked hours ahead of the official introduction.The renders don’t bring anything new to the table, except for the fact that they’re a higher resolution, but the previous ones were good enough to answer all questions.

While you can find renders for both devices at Roland Quandt’s Twitter feed in the source link below, only the spec sheet for the Pixel 3a has been leaked. While not revealing anything new, they serve as a confirmation of what we’ve been hearing.

The Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch 1080p OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio at a 2220×1080 resolution. It will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 platform with Google’s Titan M secure enclave, helped by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB of storage. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, next to the same 12.2MP camera from the Pixel 3, with an aperture of f/1.8. The front-facer is a 8MP at f/2 unit.

Still on the front, there are two front-facing speakers, and the entire system is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

We’ll just have to wait for the event, or a breaking leak, to find out all about the Pixel 3a XL.