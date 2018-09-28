Android

Check out this Pixel 3 XL hands-on video

Contents
Pixel 3 XL

Looks like nobody can stop the Pixel 3 XL leaks. At this point, it doesn’t even matter anymore. After recently seeing leaked renders and wallpapers of the upcoming Google phone, yesterday brought us a set of leaked videos. Today, however, we’re looking at something different. It’s a video from Russia which is basically a Pixel 3 XL hands-on clip, with a real device, in real-life.

Throughout the video, you can see it side-by-side with a black Google Pixel 2 XL. This confirms that the physical dimensions of the two are almost identical, despite the Pixel 3 XL having a larger screen.

We encourage you to watch the video (it has subtitles) as it reveals the phone in its entirety, from every angle. Google is set to announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL in a little over a week, at an October 9 special event. We will bring you all the details, of course, and everything between now and then that’s worth mentioning.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
YouTube
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Google, Leaks, News, Pixel 3 XL, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.