Pixel 3 XL unboxed and there’s more to it than the notch

Either Google has been seeding early test units of its Pixel 3 phones to random people or the Pixel 3 has already been released and there’s a time warp we missed a couple weeks ago. Dispatches all over the world have shown off the Pixel 3 XL in its notchy glory, but now we’re getting the full Monty.

Russian site Rozetked has obtained a fully furnished Pixel 3 XL package from an anonymous source who claims that Google has apparently lost track of an entire shipment of finished devices. It has been able to publish full photo samples — you’ll find them here — showing off what the single rear camera can pull off. If you’re familiar with the Pixel 2 output, you’ll be quite pleased to see what the Pixel 3 XL has in store. Unfortunately, it seems that subject detection in Portrait Mode still needs to be refined.

Back with the hardware itself, this particular unit is mostly white, save for the key lime green power button. Black bezels on the front abut the 2960 x 1440 display which shows off Android 9 Pie. Other specs have been discussed in prior rumors. There’s a nice set of accouterments coming in this unit destined for Eastern Europe, including a power adapter, USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter, headphone jack dongle, and a wired pair of USB-C headphones with buds of a similar design to the ones found on the Google Pixel Buds.

For the moment, we don’t have any reason to believe that this leak’s a fluke nor that this may be an unfinished product. It’s interesting to see final products coming into vision more than a month away from commercial release, especially when we hear of talk about Apple struggling to get its supply chain in order just before its big September events.

However, we’re looking forward to getting our own Pixel analysis done up soon enough. Google’s next hardware event is expected to occur on October 4.