

Whether it’ll happen on October 4 or at a different date, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are coming. Of the two, only the XL will feature a notch. And what a notch! Manufacturers like OPPO are doing their best (and succeeding) to minimize the cutout. Meanwhile, as the leaks suggest, the Pixel 3 XL will have a rather large notch, to put it gently.

The image above was allegedly taken on a street car in Toronto. The person seems to be holding a rather large, unannounced phone. That phone features a bottom chin that houses a speaker, and Android Pie’s pill navigation. There’s a huge notch at the top that’s home for an earpiece, flanked by a camera on each side. What do all those sum up to: the upcoming Pixel 3 XL. It also appears that the Android notification bar is just as tall as the notch… for aesthetic reasons. We’re not saying it’s a huge notch; we’re saying that hiding that notch will result in a huge bezel. What do you think?

o_o