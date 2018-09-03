Pixel 3 XL + Lyft ride = Another Pixel 3 XL leak

It was refreshing to see the regular Pixel 3 leak over the weekend, among all those Pixel 3 XL leaks. At this point there’s little to nothing that the Pixel 3 XL can surprise us with. Even the outrage concerning the huge notch is starting to fade away. Just when we thought it might be a day without any Pixel 3 XL leaks, someone forgot one in the back of a Lyft.

The photos divulge nothing about the phone that we didn’t know before. Dual front-facing cameras with an earpiece in-between, and a front-firing bottom speaker on the chin. Fingerprint scanner on the matte part of the back, camera and flash on the shiny top. That, and some identification codes that were concealed to protect the owner’s identity.

Oh, and the dust you’re seeing on the back, around the camera and fingerprint scanner, is just dust. Traces were left after removing the phone from its case for its photo-op. Props to the driver for returning the phone, after snapping the pictures.