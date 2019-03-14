Google Pixel 3 XL Lite benchmark shows slower CPU, less RAM

The Pixel 3 Lite (image above), Google’s upcoming budget Pixel 3, has popped up on Geekbench last month. It was listed as featuring 2GB of RAM, contrary to the 4GB rumored previously. The situation appears to be identical when it comes to the Pixel 3 XL Lite, the larger budget Google flagship, which also popped up on Geekbench, showing off less RAM than previously suggested.

While we don’t really care about benchmark scores, the Pixel 3 XL Lite got 866 in single-core, and 4,272 in multi-core. However, what’s more interesting, is that the device seems to have switched its internals entirely. Previous benchmark sightings revealed a Snapdragon 710 processor; the most recent one speaks of a Snapdragon 625. Similarly, the phone appeared during the past couple of months with 6GB of RAM, then 4GB of RAM, and, more recently, with 3GB of RAM.

Whether there will be several configurations, or we’re looking at prototypes in different stages of development, is yet unknown. Google might announce both budget Pixel 3 models at the upcoming Google I/O, but it might as just as well hold a special event, or make a silent launch. These two phones, while heavily leaked, are still surrounded by mystery.