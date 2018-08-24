Google Pixel 3 XL shipment stolen, LG V40 with 5 cameras | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, new weird leaks for the Google Pixel 3 make claims that sound like Mission Impossible. Then we talk about renders for the LG V40 that will apparently bring five cameras. ZTE is at work again and might bring us the Axon 9 as soon as IFA 2018. Motorola is going down memory lane working on some foldable displays that would work like the Moto RAZR back in the day. We end today’s show with BOGO deals for the Galaxy Note 9.



