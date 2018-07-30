Start protecting yourself on the web at https://nordvpn.com/pocketnow or use code pocketnow and save 77%!

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we get into new leaks for the Google Pixel 3 XL that showcase the phone’s Clearly White variant along with storage options. Then we talk about leaks for the iPhone 9 and the iPhone X Plus which show us no surprises. We get some renders for the upcoming iPads — they don’t have big bezels or a home button but sadly, they also lack a headphone jack. Samsung is playing no games with their mid-rangers this year, they plan to bring an optical in-display fingerprint scanner along with a triple camera sensor to their “Galaxy A” lineup. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Pixelbook.

