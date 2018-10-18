Android

Pixel 3 XL display made by Samsung, new iPad Pro renders | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, a teardown reveals that the award-winning display of the Google Pixel 3 XL is manufactured by Samsung. We get more renders of the new iPads and the surprises have stopped. YouTube and other Google Services had some outages throughout yesterday. Lenovo and LG are working on a 13-inch foldable display to compete with Samsung and Huawei next year. We end today’s show with Google offering $50 in credit at the Google Store if you pre-order its new phones.


