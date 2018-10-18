Pixel 3 XL display made by Samsung, new iPad Pro renders | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, a teardown reveals that the award-winning display of the Google Pixel 3 XL is manufactured by Samsung. We get more renders of the new iPads and the surprises have stopped. YouTube and other Google Services had some outages throughout yesterday. Lenovo and LG are working on a 13-inch foldable display to compete with Samsung and Huawei next year. We end today’s show with Google offering $50 in credit at the Google Store if you pre-order its new phones.
- Teardown reveals Google Pixel 3 XL display is made by Samsung
- First image of a 2018 iPad Pro case confirms an all screen design
- Google services got buggy yesterday, with YouTube being in the spotlight
- More foldable displays are coming, now from LG and Lenovo
- Get $50 store credit from Google with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders
