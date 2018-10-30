Android

Pixel 3 XL has two notches thanks to a bug, fix coming soon

At the beginning of August, Google outlined some guidelines mostly concerning notches. Basically, only a maximum of two notches are acceptable, and those should be on the short edge. Well, what you see in the images above and below doesn’t really obey that, especially that it’s the Pixel 3 XL. Don’t worry, the second notch isn’t physical, but rather a software glitch. It has nothing to do with the main notch on the top that houses the cameras.

Google is apparently aware of the issue and is working on releasing a fix to address this soon. It’s not yet known what triggers this behavior, but if you have a Pixel 3 XL and you see a second notch, don’t worry. According to several reports, when this happens, just restart your phone and it should be back to normal. Still annoying, but knowing that Google is aware, and that a fix is coming soon, is reassuring.

Image: Kyle Gutschow via The Verge

