Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On Video, New Galaxy Note 9 Colors | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, a hands-on of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL was just published to a Russian YouTube channel. Samsung is launching Midnight Black and Cloud Silver color options for the Galaxy Note 9 this month. The iPhone XR has just been certified by the FCC with just weeks before sales. Some leaks of the Razer Phone 2 finally show the rear of the device. We end today’s show with Spotify putting some tight conditions on family plans.
- Check out this Pixel 3 XL hands-on video
- Galaxy Note 9 getting Cloud Silver and Midnight Black colors October 5
- The iPhone Xr is already FCC approved, now it only needs to hit the stores
- We get another leaked render of the Razer Phone 2
- Spotify is trying to condition family plans in the worst way possible
