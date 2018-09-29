Android

Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On Video, New Galaxy Note 9 Colors | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, a hands-on of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL was just published to a Russian YouTube channel. Samsung is launching Midnight Black and Cloud Silver color options for the Galaxy Note 9 this month. The iPhone XR has just been certified by the FCC with just weeks before sales. Some leaks of the Razer Phone 2 finally show the rear of the device. We end today’s show with Spotify putting some tight conditions on family plans.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.