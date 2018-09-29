Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On Video, New Galaxy Note 9 Colors | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, a hands-on of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL was just published to a Russian YouTube channel. Samsung is launching Midnight Black and Cloud Silver color options for the Galaxy Note 9 this month. The iPhone XR has just been certified by the FCC with just weeks before sales. Some leaks of the Razer Phone 2 finally show the rear of the device. We end today’s show with Spotify putting some tight conditions on family plans.



