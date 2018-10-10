Pixel 3 XL gets the DisplayMate thumbs up

There were two devices DisplayMate has tested in the past couple of months that received the highest ranking. First one was the Samsung Galaxy Note9. Shortly after the introduction of the new iPhones, the second was the iPhone Xs Max. Both the Note9 and the iPhone Xs Max received the “highest ever A+ grade” for their screens in overall test conclusions.

After the official introduction of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones yesterday, DisplayMate took it to Twitter to tell us about their findings. After lab-testing the Pixel 3 XL, they’ve concluded that the OLED Pixel 3 XL display has earned the “highest A+ rating” as well. Additionally, the information also reveals that the Pixel 3 XL display has received the “Best Smartphone Display Award”, pretty much like the Note9 and iPhone Xs Max before.

As a reminder, the Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. That results in a ~523 ppi rating. The panel also features 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and is HDR-compliant.

DisplayMate said the in-depth report will be published on Monday, October 15.