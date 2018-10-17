Teardown reveals Google Pixel 3 XL display is made by Samsung

Many were left wondering about the manufacturer of the displays Google employed in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There was no mention of this in the announcement, but the mystery has been solved. A teardown reveals that the Pixel 3 XL display is indeed manufactured by Samsung.

However, there’s a little bit more to the story. iFixit did indeed tear down one Pixel 3 XL, but that doesn’t give an answer to the same question around the smaller, Pixel 3’s display manufacturer. Furthermore, by tearing down a single unit, it might be possible for other units to feature displays from a different manufacturer, like LG for instance. It is unknown whether Google sourced its display orders with Samsung exclusively, or with another maker as well.

Still, the particular Pixel 3 XL that we’re talking about today looks to employ a Samsung display. iFixit found serial markings, as well as adhesives, that lead to the conclusion of the display being a Samsung AMOLED panel.

If you want to see the entire teardown, check out the source link below!