Pixel 3 XL colors teased, Galaxy S10 with 5 Cameras? | Pocketnow Daily

On #PocketnowDaily, we get some teasers for the Google Pixel 3 that show the frame of a phone and it has no notch. According to sources, Samsung will reportedly bring five cameras to the Galaxy S10 Plus — three at the back and two at the front to differentiate from the other models. Samsung also just sent out press invitations for an event happening October 11th, the invite says to expect “4x the fun” and we think it has to do with cameras. Some renders of the Razer Phone 2 have just emerged and there are no real design changes… at least from the cover of this book. We end today’s show with deals from the Google Store for Google One subscribers.


