Your next Pixel phone will feature wireless charging

Rumor has it Google lost track of an entire shipment of finished Pixel 3 phones. No wonder we’re seeing so many reports of its appearance in the wild. We’ve seen that … large notch, and then it popped up again. Then an entire unboxing was published complete with camera samples. At this rate we wouldn’t be surprised to see full reviews get published before the phone even becomes official.

Maxim Khoroshev, the same person who brought us the Pixel 3 camera samples, published the below video to Twitter. It demonstrates that the Pixel 3 is getting a charge when placed on a wireless charging plate. This means that the Pixel 3 will be the first Pixel phone to feature wireless charging.

The Nexus 4 (our own video from 2012 embedded below), Nexus 5, and 6 supported wireless charging but Google stopped offering the feature in 2014, with the Nexus 6. There were hints for the Pixel 3 wireless charging: the Pixel 3 XL is expected to have a glass-back, which is a clear indication of the possible existence for wireless charging.

We’ll of course know more once it becomes official later this year. We’ll continue to gather the pieces of the puzzle as they become public as rumors and leaks.