Why the Pixel 3 is Google’s most secure smartphone

Taking a look beyond the surface stuff, like looks, specs, pricing, and so on, you often times are (and if you are not, you should be!) concerned about privacy and security. This is something that we are often overlooking, but is very important in our mostly connected lives. Google is explaining how and why the Pixel 3 (and Pixel 3 XL) is their most secure phone yet. It’s got everything to do with Titan M.

Beyond updates (which are always welcome and helpful), there’s often the underlying components that offer the most secure and private environment. So what is Titan M? In Google’s own words, it’s “an enterprise-grade security chip custom built for Pixel 3 to secure your most sensitive on-device data and operating system“.

Your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL has it. There are four ways this particular chip is helping. Boot loader, lock screen, transactions, and attack resistance. First and foremost, Titan M helps ensure you are running the latest and best, most secure version of Android. Titan M “prevents attackers running in Android attempting to unlock the bootloader“.

There is an enhanced protection layer against people who are trying to hack your Lock Screen password. Titan M will make it hard to bypass that, just as it will in the case of third party applications. Last, but maybe most important, it will guard and protect against attackers trying to “bypass your lock screen to update the firmware to a malicious version“. This will only be possible once the correct passcode has been entered and verified.

You can read more about Titan M at the source link below, and, hopefully, found out why the Pixel 3 (and XL) is the most secure Google phone ever.