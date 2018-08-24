Google Pixel 3 selfie camera change, RED Hydrogen One status | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Google may br focusing more on the selfie camera for the Pixel 3, which explains that huge notch. The OPPO R17 was just announced and it brings triple cameras and a beautiful design. There are new images of iPad cases and they indicate that some design changes are ahead. RED’s CEO finally shows off the Hydrogen ONE and we hope it lives up to the hype. We end today’s show with more of the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
- Pixel 3 XL unboxed and there’s more to it than the notch
- OPPO R17 Pro detailed with triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner
- Relocated Smart Connector for the iPad Pro design confirmed, sort of
- We have official RED Hydrogen One photos shared by Jim Jannard
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is here, and so are its best deals
