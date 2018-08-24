Android

Google Pixel 3 selfie camera change, RED Hydrogen One status | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Google may br focusing more on the selfie camera for the Pixel 3, which explains that huge notch. The OPPO R17 was just announced and it brings triple cameras and a beautiful design. There are new images of iPad cases and they indicate that some design changes are ahead. RED’s CEO finally shows off the Hydrogen ONE and we hope it lives up to the hype. We end today’s show with more of the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.


