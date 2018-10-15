Android

Pixel 3 in the East, Razer Phone 2 in the West | #PNWeekly 327

From the East Coast to the Left Coast, we were sandwiched between a gaggle of Google tech and a rainbow-colored Razer Phone in just two days.

The third-gen Pixel phones have blown their cover and with the minor design iterations they’ve gone through, it’s the XL catching many eyes and their ire for that useless notch and that useless, useless chin. Is it a deserved call-out? And what about the Razer Phone 2? Chroma lights a phone doesn’t make. Is it just a lateral move that fails to countenance the competition and their spec spikes?

Booredatwork‘s Enobong Etteh joins us with his robust opinions in Los Angeles on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 3:00am Eastern on October 12th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Android, Phones
Google, Google Home Hub, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Razer, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2
