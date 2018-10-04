Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders start on October 9

If you’re a Google Pixel fan you are probably counting the days until the fall event. On October 9, the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Other hardware is rumored too, like the Pixelbook or Pixel Slate, so you have every reason to be excited. If you want to quickly catch up on everything Pixel 3 and 3 XL, check out our round-up of rumors, and leaks.

Google has been reportedly sending out a promotional email to build the anticipation for the Pixel 3 phones. In said email, Google confirmed that the Pixel 3 pre-orders will “start immediately after the event”. This is of course valid for the larger model, the Pixel 3 XL as well.

The same email reportedly features a big number 3, which shifts colors from black, to white, and mint. This is a confirmation of previous rumors that were mentioning these three color options for the phones. Additionally, the report says the email also contains some funny things you can ask your Google Assistant. “What’s this announcement about?”, “When are you making this announcement?”, or “How can I found out more about this announcement?”. Go ahead and try it out!