Save $200 on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, courtesy of Google

With the new Galaxy S10 line-up out there, and more flagship Android devices coming out at MWC 2019 and in the near future, Google is trying to convince you on its Pixel phones. The Pixel 4, whether modular or not, is still half a year out at least, so Mountain View is pushing its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones with more deals.

Simply put, you can save $200 on buying the latest Pixel 3 phones, no strings attached. $599 (instead of $799) for the Pixel 3, and $699 (instead of $899) for the Pixel 3 XL. Note, these are unlocked versions, but if you are OK with grabbing a carrier variant, you’ll probably find other deals with your network operator.

However, if you like to roam free and deal directly with Google, you can save $200 upfront, and up to $400 back once you trade in a device that’s eligible. These might be 2018 phones, but their specs are plenty enough for a hassle free experience. Check out the source link below to get more info!