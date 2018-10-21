Sometimes Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones don’t save photos

It is a well-known fact that Google’s Pixel smartphones offer a great camera experience. A combination of hardware and software generates really good photos. That’s also the case with the latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, though we’ll tell you more about that in our full review. Until then, however, we’re hearing reports of an issue that has happened on previous Pixel phones, and that’s apparently there on the new ones as well.

Twitter and reddit is full of people complaining that sometimes the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are not saving snapped pictures. This is how it goes down: you take out your phone, you snap a pic, and you can’t find it, as it has not been saved.

Interestingly, there’s also a theory according to which this is an issue that has happened before on older Nexus devices, and other phones running the Google Camera app. So, it might not be an Pixel-exclusive problem. The Google Support forums have plenty of reports on the issue, as well as steps to trigger the problem more often.

Now, whether it’s because the Camera app is closing before saving the image, or insufficient memory as insinuated by others, it’s yet unknown. A temporary workaround for the issue has been suggested. Disabling Doze/battery optimization for the camera app seems to fix the issue, at least until Google does something officially about the matter.