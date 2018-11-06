Google will issue an update to fix Pixel 3 memory management issues

There are a couple of issues that are plaguing the brand new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. Google is aware of them and has stated that a fix will be coming. The most recent acknowledgement came at the end of last month when Google committed to fixing the camera bug that was causing pictures to disappear. Now, according to a new report, Google will push out an update to fix memory management issues on the two phones. This update should be landing on devices “in the coming weeks”, claims the report.

According to a Google spokesperson, this update will fix the memory issues by keeping “background apps from being prematurely closed”. What’s not clear is that the statement that you can see below also refers to “certain situations”.

We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations.

It looks like on a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, if you fire up the camera and take a couple of stills, several things could happen that indicate a buggy operation. Pictures might not be saving to the Gallery, and other apps that are running in the background, like Spotify streaming music, might close out of the blue. Without a specific timeframe, you’ll just have to wait for the update to pop up on your phone. This update, by the way, is not the same update that will address the disappearing pictures bug, which will be pushed out separately.