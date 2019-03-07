Google finally accepts Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL mail-in repairs

Five months after officially unveiling the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google is finally able to repair these models if damaged. There was no way for owners to mail-in their broken phones for Google to fix; instead, they had to walk into a physical uBreakifix location, drop their phones off and wait for the repair. This has now changed as Google is accepting mail-in repairs for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Even though it might take up to ten days to get your phone fixed, it’s the better alternative if you don’t live near a service location. AndroidPolice spotted that the support page still instructs owners to find a walk-in repair location, but the support page states that Google now accepts the two phones for repair.

Yes, all generations of out of warranty Pixels will now be part of the mail-in Google Repair options. We’re in the process of updating the page to reflect that. — Google

While it reportedly still doesn’t recognize your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL IMEI number, needed to trigger the support request, the report states that it will be soon updated to enable support.