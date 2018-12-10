There will be two Pixel 3 Lite models: Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL

We’ve been hearing about a Pixel 3 Lite since mid-November. Apparently Google is preparing a cheaper version of its flagship to be available for less money in certain regions. We’ve also seen alleged pictures of the device which looks pretty much like a Pixel 3. However, we didn’t know that it might come in pair with a Pixel 3 Lite XL, for those who prefer the larger form factor.

The rumor was first started by @OnLeaks on Twitter, and the corroborated with 91mobiles information, generating some renders (above and below). Apparently, this Pixel 3 Lite XL (which is a tentative name) will sport a 6-inch display with 2,220 x 1,080 resolution. Compared to the Pixel 3 XL, which comes at 6.3-inches and 2,960 x 1,440 resolution, you’ll see that the numbers are smaller, indicating less.

They main takeaway here is that, according to the information we have at the moment from these reports, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will allegedly ditch the notch. The rest of the specs aren’t known, but they might be in line with the internals of the Pixel 3 Lite. This means a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 12MP main camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and 32GB of storage.