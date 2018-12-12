Google Pixel 3 Lite XL, Galaxy S10 Lite flat display | Pocketnow Daily

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new CAD renders of the rumored Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. We also get new leaks of the entry-level variant of the Galaxy S10, which shows off its flat screen. Nokia has officially mentioned the Nokia 9 PureView and says we should see it around MWC. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T is now official and it brings 10GB of RAM for $699. We end today’s show with Huawei’s teaser of the Nova 4 with a punch hole display.



