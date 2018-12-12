Android

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL, Galaxy S10 Lite flat display | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new CAD renders of the rumored Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. We also get new leaks of the entry-level variant of the Galaxy S10, which shows off its flat screen. Nokia has officially mentioned the Nokia 9 PureView and says we should see it around MWC. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T is now official and it brings 10GB of RAM for $699. We end today’s show with Huawei’s teaser of the Nova 4 with a punch hole display.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed