Google Pixel 3 Lite XL, Galaxy S10 Lite flat display | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, we get new CAD renders of the rumored Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. We also get new leaks of the entry-level variant of the Galaxy S10, which shows off its flat screen. Nokia has officially mentioned the Nokia 9 PureView and says we should see it around MWC. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T is now official and it brings 10GB of RAM for $699. We end today’s show with Huawei’s teaser of the Nova 4 with a punch hole display.
- There will be two Pixel 3 Lite models: Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL
- Possible leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and its flat display
- Penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView officially mentioned as it faces some delays
- OnePlus 6T McLaren edition makes a “fearless” jump to 10GB of RAM
- Huawei Nova 4 teaser hints smaller punch hole than on Galaxy A8s
