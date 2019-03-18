Pixel Lite versions may come to market as Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google’s tradition of codenaming its own-design Android phones based on species of fish has led us to two new swimmers in the pond for the early part of 2019.

Ever since the company transitioned away from relying on partner manufacturers to make developer workbenches to making its own consumer-centered devices, there have been calls for Google to sell a Pixel phone that doesn’t cost a ton of money. Given that a Pixel 3 costs $799 full retail and that it only goes up from there, the need is more apparent now than ever before.

So, from digging into Android code repositories, it’s believed that “sargo” and “bonito” are said to be the budget Pixel devices we’re looking for — each may run a Snapdragon 600- or 700-series chipset and relatively diminutive specifications otherwise — and we’re looking at two new sources to confirm not only their relevance to the Pixel series, but potential branding.

Our partners at XDA-Developers have dug into the files of an Android system application called ConnectivityMonitor and has found previous Pixel devices mentioned with their fish codenames.

While the three middle lines represent the Pixel generations along with the respective nicknames of the standard and XL sizes, the top line introduces an interesting “B4S4” signifier. “Sargo” and “bonito” are placed in order — we presume sargo will be smaller device while bonito will be the larger one — but there’s another place we can look to mix things up.

This is a line found in a vendor file of the Google Camera app. There were issues in decompiling the code, so there’s a lot of obfuscation going on in the single relevant line placed here. However, what we can infer for the time being is that the “sargo” name may be assigned to a device named “Pixel 3a XL.” Perhaps branding these new phones with the word “lite” wouldn’t cut it, but we’ll hold judgment until we hear officially.