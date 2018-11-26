Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks once again, poses for the camera

Google did a pretty lousy job this year at keeping secrets. The Pixel 3 line-up was leaks heavily, and the yet unannounced Pixel 3 Lite seems to share the same fate. After first popping up on the internet on November 17, the Pixel 3 Lite was the star of several leaks, culminating with today’s special appearance. Someone somewhere in Russia managed to get his hands on a retail unit of the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite mid-ranger, and snapped a ton of photos comparing it to other devices.

The phone, codenamed Sargo, is a toned down Pixel 3 that uses plastic rather than glass. It’s specs are more modest as well, with a 5.6-inch display, no notch, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of non-expandable storage, 12MP camera (same as on the Pixel 3), and a 2,915mAh battery. It is yet unknown when exactly Google will make the official announcement or what the price tag is going to be. Reports talk about limited availability, as in the Pixel 3 Lite might only be available in certain regions.

Until that happens, we’re treated to the set of photos below, comparing the size and overall aspect of the Pixel 3 Lite to some popular smartphones already on the market. We’re posting a couple of them here, but if you want to see them all, check out the source link below.