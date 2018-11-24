Android

Google Pixel 3 Lite poses next to its high-end sibling

We first heard of the phone codenamed “Sargo” at the beginning of the month. Thanks to a leak last week we can now associate its looks to the codename, and more recently some of its camera samples have been leaked. What we’re seeing today is a family portrait with the Sargo, believed to be the Pixel 3 Lite, posing next to its high-end Pixel 3 sibling.

The Pixel 3 Lite is the phone on the left, with a taller screen and aspect ratio, at 5.56-inches and 18.5:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 670 chip and has 4GB of RAM. 32- and 64GB options will likely be available, and powering everything is a 2,915mAh battery.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 3 Lite will most likely feature the same 12MP shooter found on the Pixel 3, as well as the 8MP front-facing unit. Judging by the frequency of the leaks, we can assume an official announcement should not be far out. However, rumor has it that the Pixel 3 Lite will not have a very wide availability; Google might limit it to certain regions and countries, but we’ll have to wait for official wording on that.

