Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks in hands-on video

It’s been a while since we last heard of the so-called Google Pixel 3 Lite. In December we heard a rumor according to which there might be not one, but two versions of the “Lite” phone that Google was preparing. The cheaper version of the pure-Android phone, which Google reportedly aims at specific markets at a more affordable price, has been leaked in several pictures.

In case you had any doubts about its existence, or any gaps in knowing the device inside out, there’s a full hands-on video starring the Google Pixel 3 Lite. You can check it out below, embedded for your viewing pleasure. Remember, this device is a pre-production unit, as stated in the video.

While it is not official yet, we pretty much know what to expect from the phone codenamed “Sargo”. Specs include a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, 5.5-inch LCD display with 2220 x 1080 resolution, same camera as on the Pixel 3, and a 2,915mAh.

Expect the build to be “cheaper” with plastic used as a main material for the chassis, which would, together with some toned-down specs, lower the price point.

Now that the phone has leaked in full in both pictures and videos, an official launch could be imminent. However, after all the leaks leading up to the main Pixel 3 launch last year, it might not be the case. The report claims we’ll see it go official after Google I/O. Stay tuned as we’ll let you know as soon as we find out more.