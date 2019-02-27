Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite get FCC approval as launch nears

The rumored budget-friendly versions of Google’s 2018 Pixel 3 phones, the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, could be launching soon. We’ve already seen the smaller version in real life pictures as the Pixel 3 Lite has a hard time staying under cover. More recently, it popped up in benchmark results showing off its capabilities as well as confirming, once again, its existence.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently tested and approved a total number of eight Google smartphones. Among those, two devices with model numbers G020B and G020F, which have been previously rumored to be the upcoming budget Pixel 3 and 3 XL duo. Other model numbers might include different carrier or connectivity versions of the same phones.

The FCC documents reveal LTE compatibility, and once these documents surface, an launch could be imminent. The Pixel 3 Lite is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 670 processor, and 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 XL Lite us rumored to employ a 6-inch display, a Snapdragon 710 processor, and 6GB of RAM.