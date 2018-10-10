Google Camera app from Pixel 3 available with RAW support, fresh UI

One of the main features of the new Google devices is the camera. The company has been continuously focusing on delivering a great camera user experience. Additionally, Pixel phones are known for being good smartphone shooters. That’s also the case with the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones announced yesterday. Now that they’re official, APKs are starting to pop up, and the first one is the camera app.

It is available to download on earlier Pixel phones. That doesn’t mean, however, that you’ll get all the exclusive camera features on your Pixel 2 or 2 XL. So, what does this new Camera app bring to the table? First, a redesigned user interface, with the slide-out menu being ditched. Camera modes are now accessible via swiping gestures from left to right.

New camera modes, AR Stickers, Google Lens, and Settings are available separately by hitting the More button. One key improvement is that the Camera app now supports RAW image format. You can turn it on from the Settings, Advanced. Last, but not least, the Panorama mode now replaces the dots with arrows for better guidance.

Don’t expect the flagship features — Top Shot and Night Sight — to be available. However, you can grab the APK by hitting this link.