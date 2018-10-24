Pixel 3 fast wireless charging pads to be certified under Made for Google program

For the first time since 2016, Google-branded smartphones have wireless charging capabilities. Not only that, but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL actually support faster speeds up to 10 watts.

The company had decided to capitalize on this by releasing its own $79 fast charging pad, but observations from an Android Police reader led some to believe that it would only keep 10W charging to its own Pixel Stand.

After finding middling speeds for his Pixel 3 on a 10W Anker pad, he wrote the accessories maker and received this response:

Also, what we learned is that Google’s official wireless charger can provide 10W for the newly-released Pixel 3 and Pixel XL 3, however, according to our quality engineer, Pixel sets a limitation for a third-party charging accessories and we are afraid that even our fast wireless charger can only provide 5W for these 2x devices. Our quality team is to purchase this new models to have a try, once we get a test answer, we will keep the product page updated.

After initially being contacted, Google responded that the 10W rate could only be established with a “secure handshake” between the Stand and Pixel phone. But it later responded saying that it will allow third-party chargers to make the handshake when they’re certified through the Made for Google accessories program — Belkin’s upcoming product is a work in progress.

However, only the Pixel Stand, when paired with the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, will generate the special UI on the phones — that includes rotating Google Photo pictures as wallpaper.