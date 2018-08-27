Pixel 3 event to happen on October 9?

October 4 was reportedly the date on which Google was going to announce the Pixel 3. The date was not set in stone and wasn’t coming from Google, at least not officially. A FameBit listing hinted that the Pixel 3 phone is launching on that day. While it may still happen, a new report claims to know better.

This time it’s Bloomberg, and it’s a bit of info buried in a larger report dealing with Apple and its upcoming iPhone event. The report puts said Apple event in the context of Samsung announcing the Note9, and cites unnamed sources to talk about the Pixel 3 launch.

According to said industry sources, “Alphabet Inc.’s Google also plans to debut new Pixel phones on Oct. 9 at a media event in New York City”. While the previous report was talking about a Thursday, Bloomberg’s sources seem to have it on good authority that it will happen the Tuesday after. Of course, nothing is official until we see those press invites go out. At the same time, with two different reports talking about the beginning of October, it is when it might happen after all. We will keep you posted.

…this, of course, in case you still care, with the phone being heavily leaked way ahead of the Pixel 3 event. You should still care, though.