Teardown reveals Google Pixel 3 display is made by LG
Yesterday we learned, thanks to an iFixit teardown, that the Pixel 3 XL does feature a Samsung OLED panel. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all Pixel 3 XL phones out there use a Samsung OLED display. We don’t know for sure how many companies Google sourced this out to. However, it’s a good indication that some Pixel 3 XL devices’ screens are made by Samsung.
Today, thanks to another iFixit teardown, we get information on the Pixel 3 display (the smaller, non-XL variant). As it turns out, the Pixel 3 display is made by LG. In an interesting turn of events, this is exactly the opposite of last year’s situation. The Pixel 2 had a Samsung display and the larger Pixel 2 XL had an screen made by LG.
Also, last year, the Pixel 2 XL and its LG screen weren’t impressive, with users outright complaining about it. However, LG has massively improved its OLED displays since, as it can be seen on the LG V40.
Discuss This Post