Teardown reveals Google Pixel 3 display is made by LG

Yesterday we learned, thanks to an iFixit teardown, that the Pixel 3 XL does feature a Samsung OLED panel. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all Pixel 3 XL phones out there use a Samsung OLED display. We don’t know for sure how many companies Google sourced this out to. However, it’s a good indication that some Pixel 3 XL devices’ screens are made by Samsung.

Today, thanks to another iFixit teardown, we get information on the Pixel 3 display (the smaller, non-XL variant). As it turns out, the Pixel 3 display is made by LG. In an interesting turn of events, this is exactly the opposite of last year’s situation. The Pixel 2 had a Samsung display and the larger Pixel 2 XL had an screen made by LG.

Also, last year, the Pixel 2 XL and its LG screen weren’t impressive, with users outright complaining about it. However, LG has massively improved its OLED displays since, as it can be seen on the LG V40.