Google issues fix for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL audio while video recording

If you’ve been following the news even remotely closely, you’ve probably heard about all the problems the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are exhibiting. To Google’s merit, folks are constantly working on fixing bugs, improving performance, and generally offering users the best user experience possible for their money. One of the issues some were complaining about was poor audio quality while recording videos.

This has finally been fixed by Google via a software update that’s hitting Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Aside from fixing this issue, the update brings the latest January Android security patch, which is why it is not only limited to the aforementioned devices.

Reports are coming in from different outlets confirming that Google not only fixed the audio issue while recording video, but also the problem where phones were not able to record 4K videos in 60fps. If you have a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL and you have feedback, positive or negative, about this update, drop us a line below!