The release of the iPhone 15 has left many people eager to get their hands on the latest Apple masterpiece. However, as we all know, with great technology comes the need for great protection. That's where PITAKA's range of iPhone 15 cases steps in, offering not just protection but also style and innovation.

If you're in search of a case that not only shields your precious device but also enhances its aesthetics, look no further.

StarPeak MagEZ Case 4: A blend of style and functionality

Source: PITAKA

The StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for the iPhone 15 is a true marvel of engineering. This ultra-thin case, measuring between 0.95mm to 1.15mm and weighing only 19g to 24g, is designed for those who prefer a slim and lightweight profile. Despite its sleek build, it doesn't compromise on protection.

With MagSafe compatibility, this iPhone 15 case ensures perfect alignment with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. The 3D grip texture enhances your hold on the device, preventing accidental drops.

Crafted from 100% Aramid Fiber, known for its exceptional strength and durability, this case offers robust protection while keeping your iPhone 15 looking stylish. Additionally, the raised lip around the camera, made from recycled aramid fiber, ensures your camera lens stays scratch-free and reduces the waste of resources.

MagEZ Case 4: A thin and light marvel

Source: PITAKA

The MagEZ Case 4 shares many features with the StarPeak version, offering a slim and lightweight profile ranging from 0.95mm to 1.15mm and weighing 18g to 22g. It also boasts MagSafe compatibility, ensuring hassle-free compatibility with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.

Just like its sibling, the MagEZ Case 4 features a 3D grip texture for improved handling and is made from 100% Aramid Fiber for robust protection. The raised camera lip made from recycled aramid fiber adds an extra layer of safety for your iPhone's camera lenses while reducing the waste of resources during production.

PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max: Aerospace-grade protection

For those wielding the mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max, PITAKA offers a premium case crafted from selected 600D aramid fiber. This material is widely used in aerospace and military applications, promising unparalleled protection without interfering with your device's signal. It's also non-conductive, ensuring your phone's safety while preserving its aesthetics.

The PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max is not only thin but incredibly lightweight, offering a case-less feel for your device. It features the unique 3D Grip Technology, providing a comfortable and secure hold. The chamfered rim on the back enhances its style while ensuring a firm grip.

This case is fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories, thanks to MagSafe SlimBoard technology. It retains the same wireless charging speed as using your iPhone 15 Pro Max without a case.

Exclusively compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this case features a round-edged design to protect the front screen and allow for the easy application of a screen protector.

The PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max is available on Amazon US and Amazon UK.