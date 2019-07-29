This is the Pink Samsung Galaxy Note10

When it comes to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10, and Note10+ for that matter, there are more things that we know about the phones than what we don’t. We’ve recently seen what could possibly be the first official render of the 5G variant of the Note10+ get leaked in a promotional Verizon banner, and today we’re getting a closer look at what appears to be the pink version of the phone.

It is unknown whether this pink would be the fourth and last color option, in addition to the silver, white, and black models we’ve seen leaked and we’ve heard about in reports. The report does mention that this pink variant would be limited to certain regions and markets. Blue and green versions are on the table, but, just as in the case of the pink model, it’s not known whether Samsung will make them available globally, or restrict the models to specific markets.

The Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and the 5G variant of the phone will become official in less than two week, on August 7. You can find more renders of this pink variant at the source link below.