Android

Pink Honor 20 Pro leaked, offers better look at quad-camera setup

Contents
Pink Honor 20 Pro

May 21 is when Huawei sub-brand Honor will unveil the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at a special event in London. We called them the cheaper Huawei P20 Pro and P30 Pro, because the models are expected to feature triple- and quad-cameras, like Huawei’s 2018 and 2019 flagships. In case you’re not up to date with everything you should expect from Honor and these two phones, make sure to check out our rumor round-up. We also know that there will be a special Moschino edition of the phone for those fashion aficionados among you.

Today’s leak shows off the Honor 20 Pro in a pink gradient color, and you can see it below next to the green version that was leaked a couple of days ago. They both exhibit the same quad-camera setup that’s been rumored, and confirmed by case manufacturers.

Other than the new color options there’s little this leaked render brings to the table, except maybe a better look at the fourth camera, which is really a ToF sensor on top of the LED flash. At this rate we’re expecting all details about the phones to be leaked before its introduction a little less than a month from now.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Honor, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Leaks, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.