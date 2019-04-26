Pink Honor 20 Pro leaked, offers better look at quad-camera setup

May 21 is when Huawei sub-brand Honor will unveil the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at a special event in London. We called them the cheaper Huawei P20 Pro and P30 Pro, because the models are expected to feature triple- and quad-cameras, like Huawei’s 2018 and 2019 flagships. In case you’re not up to date with everything you should expect from Honor and these two phones, make sure to check out our rumor round-up. We also know that there will be a special Moschino edition of the phone for those fashion aficionados among you.

Today’s leak shows off the Honor 20 Pro in a pink gradient color, and you can see it below next to the green version that was leaked a couple of days ago. They both exhibit the same quad-camera setup that’s been rumored, and confirmed by case manufacturers.

Other than the new color options there’s little this leaked render brings to the table, except maybe a better look at the fourth camera, which is really a ToF sensor on top of the LED flash. At this rate we’re expecting all details about the phones to be leaked before its introduction a little less than a month from now.