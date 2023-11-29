We have witnessed a couple of great technological breakthroughs over the last few years, but one revolutionized how we worked and how much power we could expect from a laptop. Apple’s in-house chips made three Macs some of the most powerful devices you could get in 2020, and since then, Intel and other chip manufacturers have been forced to up to their game while trying to catch up. What’s most interesting is Macs are some of the best options you can get today, and to make things even more exciting, you can now get yours for as low as $499.

We have excellent news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Mac, as some amazing savings are available on Apple’s 2020 version of the MacBook Air, which now sells for $750 thanks to the latest offers. This is still one of the best and most popular laptops you can get on the market, thanks to the M1 chip it has under the hood. Of course, you also get a stunning 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID for biometric verification, and more. This model is currently listed for $946 after a 5 percent discount. However, you can make that price drop even further by adding the on-page coupon that will get you $196 extra savings.

Of course, you can also consider going for the more recent 2023 version with a larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a more contemporary M2 chip, but this one will only get you $100 in instant savings, as it now sells for $1,199. However, there’s another interesting solution for those who work from home, as they can also consider purchasing a new Mac Mini, which is one of the best and most affordable options to get your hands on a new Mac, since it now sells for $499 thanks to a $100 discount. This will get you a new computer with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, but you will need a compatible monitor, keyboard, and mouse to make it work.