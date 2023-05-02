Amazon’s latest offers will help you enjoy your favorite tunes with outstanding audio quality without spending too much, as you will find several deals applied to Bowers & Wilkins wireless earphones and other great audio products. First up, we have the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 True Wireless Earphones, which now sell for $249 with 17 percent instant savings. These wireless earphones usually sell for $299, meaning that you get to score $50 instant savings.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 $249 $299 Save $50 Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 True Wireless Earphones are an excellent option for anyone looking to pick up a pair of powerful-sounding earbuds as they feature active noise cancelation, 16-hour battery life, a very comfortable design, and four different color options to choose from. $249 at Amazon

Suppose you are willing to spend a bit more. In that case, you can also consider going for the higher-end Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-Ear True Wireless Earphones, now available for $349, after receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you $50 instant savings on any of its three different color variants.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable, which currently sells for $199, thanks to a 20 percent discount. Or get a pair of Fluance Signature HiFi 2-way bookshelf surround sound speakers that sell for $200 after receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Fluance Elite for $127 with 29 percent savings.

And you can also enjoy a perfect cup of coffee while listening to your favorite tunes, as the Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee latte and cappuccino maker is now available for $200, and use the $50 savings to get stocked on Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods.