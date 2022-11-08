Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are once again on sale. The new iteration of Apple’s popular AirPods Pro look just like their predecessors. They don’t come with any new features or do anything the originals didn’t, but they will deliver longer battery life and sound better. That’s all there is to it. So yeah, paying $249 for a new pair may not seem like the best thing to do when you can still score the first iteration for $199 after receiving a $50 discount. However, you can pick up a pair and score some nice savings.

Amazon is currently selling the second generation AirPods Pro for $234 after scoring a 6 percent discount, which translates to $15 savings. These new and upgraded true wireless earbuds arrive with everything we love about the first iteration, meaning you get active noise cancelation, personalized Spatial Audio, a customizable fit, Adaptive transparency, water and sweat resistance, and more. But maybe the best part is that you know that you would be carrying Apple’s best wireless earbuds.

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now also comes equipped with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. View at Amazon

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can check out the Beats Studio Buds, which are currently available for $100 after receiving a 33 percent discount, representing a $50 discount. In addition, these noise-canceling earphones feature an IPX4 rating, Transparency mode, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

You can also check out the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, now selling for $180 after scoring a 28 percent discount. These wireless earbuds feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, water and sweat resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and the best part is that you will get the same deal across the board.

If you’re not sold on any of those options, you can also consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are now available for $148 after receiving a 26 percent discount. And if you want a more budget-friendly option, you can opt for the Galaxy Buds Live, which now sell for $100, which will let you save $70.