Amazon is one of the best places to get your Apple devices, as the online retailer constantly gives us crazy discounts. Today’s best Apple deals feature the second-generation AirPods Pro, selling for just $200 after scoring a 20 percent discount. These outstanding wireless earbuds usually sell for $249, which means you get to keep $49 in your pocket.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are, without a doubt, one of the company’s best wireless audio solutions for its faithful fans, as they deliver better active noise canceling capabilities and longer battery life than the original AirPods Pro. Other than that, we get the same design, adaptive Transparency Mode, personalized Spatial Audio, a very convenient MagSafe Charging Case, custom fit with four pairs of silicone tips to provide all-day comfort, and the best part is that we also receive Apple’s H2 chip, which means we get advanced audio performance with low distortion and over-all amazing sound.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out Apple’s third-generation AirPods, as these new wireless earbuds feature a new design, spatial audio, sweat and water resistance, up to 30 hours of battery life with their Lightning charging case, and more for $160 thanks to the latest 5 percent discount. And if you’re lucky, you may still be able to find a pair of the second generation AirPods for just $90, which is $69 less than its regular selling price tag.

And if you want Apple’s best option in the audio department, you can also check out the AirPods Max, which are still available for $449 after an 18 percent discount. However, this deal is only applied to the Space Gray color variant. So if you want the Silver option, get ready to cough up $480, but it’s still better than paying $549 for a pair.