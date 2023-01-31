We start today’s deals at Amazon.com, where you will find several amazing products on sale, including some of the best Android devices from OnePlus, and a little something extra to help you enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere you go.

First, we have the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now starts at $590 thanks to a compelling 26 percent discount. This amazing smartphone is getting aggressive discounts as we inch closer to the launch of the OnePlus 11, so we may even see it going for less. Either way, you still have the chance to take advantage of this deal and get your hands on a new unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and $210 savings. You also get a large 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, 65W SuperVOOC charging, and a stunning camera featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor that lets you capture 8K content.

OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also consider going for the OnePlus 10T, which now sells for $550 with the same 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration. Still, you will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, faster charging speeds, and other cool features. And if that’s still not good enough for you to pull the trigger on any of these deals, remember that you also get the chance to score up to $401 savings on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device, making these deals even more compelling.

Both these devices have long-lasting battery life that will keep you going all day long, but it’s not wrong to be cautious and prepare yourself with a powerbank. And it’s even better when the powerbank you get comes built into a powerful 50W Bluetooth speaker, precisely what you get with TREBLAB's HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker, which now sells for $119 after receiving a 30 percent discount, representing $50 savings. This powerbank will deliver up to 20 hours of non-stop playback, plus you get fantastic sound, deep bass, and an IPX6 rating. Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also opt for the Monster Blaster 3.0 Portable Speaker, which sells for $279 thanks to a 20 percent discount, which translates to more than $70 savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also pick up the TREBLAB HD77 for just $60 after scoring a 50 percent discount.